Fuel price surge hits logistics, MSMEs — DTI Survey

LOGISTICS firms and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Central Visayas are already feeling significant operational and cost pressures as tensions in the Middle East disrupt fuel prices and supply chains.

Citing initial results of a survey conducted from March 12 to 19, 2026, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) 7’s Industry Development chief Theresa Sederiosa said the data reflects early but clear signs of strain across key sectors.

In the logistics sector, she said 45 percent of respondents said they were severely affected, while 30 percent reported moderate impact, indicating that the majority of firms are already grappling with disruptions. Companies pointed to route adjustments, fewer trips and rising fuel and operating costs as the most immediate challenges.

“These are early signals that logistics operations are tightening, with higher costs and reduced capacity already being felt,” Sederiosa said, during an economic forum dubbed “Navigating the Middle East Crisis and its Economic Impact” organized by the Mandaue Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday, March 23.

Sederiosa said industry players are seeking government support, including fuel subsidies, price stabilization measures and stronger coordination among agencies to ease supply chain bottlenecks.

MSMEs, meanwhile, are also facing mounting cost pressures.

Results of the survey showed that 22 percent reported increased shipping and freight costs, alongside rising raw material prices, peso depreciation and higher energy expenses. Most MSMEs described the impact as moderate, though risks of escalation remain.

Sederiosa warned that current price pressures could evolve into broader supply-side challenges if disruptions persist.

“What used to be a price problem may evolve into a supply issue if disruptions continue,” she said, noting that prolonged instability could lead to production slowdowns and employment risks.

Sederiosa said the survey results will guide DTI 7’s ongoing interventions, including price and supply monitoring, as well as efforts to identify alternative sources of raw materials and markets.

However, she emphasized that the findings represent only an initial snapshot, with the potential for conditions to worsen as the situation develops.

“This was conducted early in the crisis. If we repeat the survey, results may already be different,” she said. / KOC