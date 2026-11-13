Fuel prices seen easing despite global risks

FUEL prices may continue to ease in the coming weeks as international oil trading prices soften, although geopolitical tensions, shipping costs and peso movements remain key risks to the domestic outlook, an executive of listed fuel distributor said.

Based on international market developments, diesel prices could decline by another P4 to P5 per liter in the following week, following an earlier reduction of about P6 per liter, Eugene Erik Lapasaran Lim, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Top Line Business Development Corp., said in an interview on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026.

Lim said the potential adjustments could bring cumulative fuel price reductions to about P20 per liter over two weeks, depending on movements in international prices and local pricing factors.

However, he said the outlook remained uncertain as domestic fuel prices continued to be influenced by global oil market developments, particularly geopolitical tensions and their impact on petroleum supply and shipping costs.

The Philippines imports nearly all of its petroleum

requirements, making domestic pump prices sensitive to international refined fuel prices and movements in the peso-dollar exchange rate.

Lim said a weaker peso could increase import costs, although foreign exchange movements were only one of several factors affecting domestic fuel prices.

Shipping and insurance costs also influence the landed cost of petroleum products, particularly when geopolitical tensions threaten major shipping routes. During periods of heightened conflict, shipping companies and insurers may impose higher premiums on vessels transporting fuel through potentially risky routes, adding to the cost of imported petroleum products.

Lim said the company is monitoring developments in the global market through its Singapore trading operations, which provide information on international fuel price movements.

While the near-term outlook points to softer prices, ensuring adequate fuel supply remains a priority for the industry, given the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products and limited domestic storage capacity.

Fuel storage capacity expansion

Against this backdrop, Top Line is looking to expand its fuel storage capacity in the Visayas through potential depot acquisitions as it seeks to strengthen its supply chain and help improve regional energy security.

The company is refurbishing its recently acquired Ludo facility, which has an estimated storage capacity of 30 million liters, with operations targeted to begin by mid- to late 2027, Lim said.

The depot is the first phase of the planned Top Line Energy Complex, which the company envisions as a strategic fuel logistics and storage hub for the Visayas.

Lim said the company is also evaluating opportunities to acquire additional depots in the region, although it has yet to identify specific locations or determine the required investments.

The expansion is part of the company’s strategy to develop a more integrated energy platform covering fuel sourcing, imports, storage, distribution and retail operations.

Lim said expanding petroleum storage capacity would help the country better manage potential supply disruptions and price volatility, while supporting the company’s own growth.

Top Line currently operates two depots in Cebu and one in Negros Oriental. The Ludo facility is expected to increase the company’s existing 10-million-liter storage capacity by around 300 percent once operational.

Lim said the company had also established a trading house in Singapore to diversify its sources of refined petroleum products, which include Singapore, South Korea and other Southeast Asian markets.

The expansion plans come as the company reported stronger financial performance in the first nine months of 2026.

Earnings

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, Top Line said its net income rose 77.2 percent to P194.22 million from P109.57 million a year earlier, while consolidated revenues more than doubled to P6.42 billion from P3.09 billion.

The company is targeting 50 fuel stations by the end of 2026, up from its current 25. It is also expanding its service offerings to include automated car washes, convenience store partnerships and electric vehicle charging facilities. / KOC