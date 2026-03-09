Fuel prices surge as Central Visayas hits record inflation

LOCAL households are facing a double blow this month as staggering increases in fuel prices collide with record-high inflation. The rising cost of crude oil, driven by overseas conflicts, is now hitting home — affecting everything from the jeepney fare to the price of a morning cup of coffee.

Prices at the pump

Major oil companies are rolling out a series of price hikes that will soon change the way residents budget for travel. By mid-March 2026, diesel prices are expected to climb past P80 per liter, while kerosene will reach near P125 per liter.

Because diesel and kerosene power the trucks and ships that move food and supplies, these increases usually cause a "domino effect" on the price of daily goods across the region.

Central Visayas leads national inflation

These fuel hikes are adding to an already heavy economic burden. In February 2026, Central Visayas recorded a six percent inflation rate, the highest in the Philippines. This marks the seventh month in a row that the region has seen the fastest price increases in the country.

The primary drivers of this trend include:

• Food and non-alcoholic drinks: Up 9.3 percent

• Restaurants and hotels: Up 9.7 percent

• Housing and utilities: Significant cost increases

Why global conflicts affect local wallets

The Philippines relies heavily on imported oil, which makes local prices vulnerable to international events. According to officials from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) 7, the current situation mirrors the start of the Russia-Ukraine War in 2022.

Leopoldo Alfanta Jr., a chief statistical analyst for PSA 7, noted that history shows how geopolitical events trigger long-term price hikes. Back in March 2022, inflation was at 4.8 percent, but it climbed steadily to a peak of 8.6 percent by the end of that year.

Beyond fuel, ongoing tensions in the Middle East involving Iran, the US and Israel pose a different threat. The Middle East accounts for 18 percent of total remittances — about $6.481 billion. If overseas Filipino workers face disruptions, it could mean less money sent home to families and less cash circulating in the local economy.

Government response and monitoring

Economic managers are now watching closely to see if high transport costs will require government intervention. While the PSA tracks the numbers, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is responsible for inflation forecasts and may adjust monetary policies if prices continue to rise beyond their two percent to four percent target.

On a local level, there is some relief regarding supplies. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reports that the supply of basic necessities in Cebu remains stable, with enough rice and fuel to last at least two months.

What happens next

The DTI is currently talking with manufacturers to try and keep prices steady. While the situation is being monitored daily, the government has the power to freeze prices for 60 days if a state of calamity is declared. For now, the focus remains on whether these international pressures will stabilize or continue to squeeze the budgets of Filipino families. / EHP, TPM / SunStar Philippines