Fuel surcharge remains at Level 4 in Nov.

AIRFARES are expected to stay steady as the fuel surcharge remains at Level 4 for November.

A Level 4 means that tickets purchased for November will only incur an additional surcharge of P117 to P342 for domestic flights and from P385.70 to P600 for international flights, depending on the distance.

A fuel surcharge is an additional fee that airlines charge to cover fluctuations in the cost of fuel.

The Civil Aeronautics Board said airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharge must file their application with the Office of the Executive Director on or before the effectivity period.

The applicable conversion rate is US$1 to P56.09.

AirAsia Philippines said this unchanged fuel surcharge will further boost travel demand especially this holiday season.

After Undas, AirAsia Philippines expects the remaining holidays to contribute to its positive performance for 2024.

For the past 10 months, the low-cost carrier has already flown six million guests to domestic and international destinations which is just 10 percent below last year’s figure of 6,601,013 guests.

With the Christmas and New Year holidays coming in the next two months, the airline is poised to surpass its annual target of eight million guests flown. / KOC