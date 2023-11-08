Fuel tanker truck driver dies in Talisay road accident

A DRIVER of an oil tanker truck died after he collided with another oil tanker truck.

The accident took place around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the Uldog intersection in Cebu South Coastal Road, Talisay City.

The fatality was identified as Jose Alvior, married, from Negros Occidental. City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA) head Jonathan Tumulak told SunStar Cebu that the victim was following another oil tanker truck driven by fellow driver Glenn Gersin from Cadiz City, Negros Occidental, on their way back to Negros after delivering fuel in Mandaue City.

Tumulak said it can be seen in the CCTV footage that Gersin stopped at the Uldog intersection when the stop sign appeared, prompting Alvior to apply the brakes, but the truck skidded due to rain-slicked road and collided with Gersin’s oil tanker before moving to the opposite lane and colliding with a house.

Alvior was rushed to the Cebu South Medical Center in Talisay City, where he was pronounced dead.

According to Tumulak, if the two fuel tankers had not released their load, the incident might have caused greater damage. (With TPT)