Fueling Cebuano Ambitions: Ascendra International Corporation expands in Cebu City, primed to become a steady force in the Visayas region

Ascendra was founded on the belief that dreams need more than motivation; they need a strong foundation. The company combines quality-driven products, entrepreneurial education, technology and reliable business systems to give its growing community the tools and infrastructure to build with greater confidence and sustainability.

Its growing ecosystem spans wellness, nutrition, personal care, digital health solutions, and financial protection products, supported by technology, entrepreneurial education, and business tools designed to help everyday Filipinos build, protect, and improve their lives.

The company’s entry into the Queen City of the South reflects its vision of bringing its platform closer to more Filipinos beyond the capital. Through its launch in Cebu, Ascendra hopes to connect with Cebuano entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners who are ready to take their first step toward entrepreneurship. The new Cebu office will provide more than a distribution point; it will serve as Ascendra’s permanent home in Cebu. It will be a hub for products, training, business support, leadership development, and community-building for its growing network in the region.

For Joseph Lim, Chief Strategy Officer of Ascendra International Corporation, Cebu represents a strategic gateway to the company’s deeper expansion across the Visayas.

“Cebu has the entrepreneurial energy, talent and market maturity that make it strategically important to where Ascendra is going next,” Lim said. “Our goal isn’t simply to increase our footprint. We want to build strong markets, develop strong leaders and create an ecosystem that can grow sustainably. Cebu gives us the opportunity to do exactly that.”

The opening comes as Ascendra rallies its community around its September message, “Bigger and Stronger.” For the company, becoming bigger has never been the only goal because getting bigger means very little if the foundation underneath isn’t getting stronger.

Ascendra is proud to have grown stronger since its inception earlier this year, building a steady foundation on which it operates. Stronger products. Stronger systems. Stronger leaders. Stronger communities standing behind the entrepreneurs who choose to build their future with Ascendra’s aid.

The company is spearheaded by CEO Engr. Jurgen Daniel Gonzales, CSO Joseph Lim, COO Francis Miko Imson, and CFO Francesca Vanessa Fugen, bringing together decades of experience across network marketing, strategy, operations, finance, and entrepreneurship.

Together, its leadership is pursuing an ambition bigger than simply becoming another player in the industry. Ascendra intends to become one of the companies that shape where the industry goes next, and Cebu is an important part of that future. For Ascendra, Cebu is not the destination; it is the beginning of what comes next. Bigger. Stronger. And ready to ascend. (SPONSORED CONTENT)