Fuente landmark to go the way of 2 skywalks

THE 40-year-old clock tower along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City will soon be removed to make way for the construction of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project.

This was confirmed by CBRT project manager Norvin Imbong in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

The familiar landmark has been standing in front of the busy Fuente Rotunda since 1984. It was built the year before.

Imbong said his office is coordinating with the Cebu City Government for the transfer of the structure.

He said they target to have it moved before April 15.

According to the plaque attached to the clock tower, it was donated by the Cebu Downtown Lions Club, and was a joint project with its twin sister clubs, including Lions Club of Castle Peak Hong Kong, Lions Club of Bangkok Dusit, Lions Club of Kuala Lumpur North, Lions Club of Singapore North, Keeling First Lions Club of Taiwan, and Manila Downtown Lions Club.

The clock tower stands at the end of the center island, which have already been removed, as the first package of the CBRT traverses Osmeña Blvd.

Package 1 spans 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building on Osmeña Blvd.

The construction of bus stations is now ongoing.

Imbong, in a text message on Sunday, March 31, said welding works at CSBT bus station in front of the CSBT are done.

He said they are now waiting for the delivery of the columns for the bus station near the Cebu Normal University (CNU).

The first package has four bus stations located at the CSBT, CNU, near Fuente Osmeña Circle, and near the Capitol building.

Last Feb. 27, Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia issued Memorandum 16-2024 ordering CBRT contractor Hunan Road and Bridge Construction Group Ltd. to immediately stop the construction of the bus station in front of the Capitol building, saying the project’s proponents lacked the necessary authorization from the National Historical Commission of the Philippines.

The BRT implementers is currently complying with the requirements asked by National Commission for Culture and the Arts, which include an Archeological Impact Assessment and development plans for the project to ensure that the CBRT complies with the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, or Republic Act 10066, and the General Appropriations Act. / JJL