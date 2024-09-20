Fun Facts for 'National Eat an Apple Day'

Apples, roses share a family

Not only are they both red, but they also belong to the same rose family (Rosaceae), which includes pears, peaches, plums and cherries. FlipScience, a science-focused platform in the Philippines, explains that this family consists of 4,828 known species across 91 genera. The apple tree (Malus domestica) is part of this family.

“Interestingly, studying the rose family has helped scientists understand fruit diversity across geological time,” FlipScience shared.

Keeping apples from going bad Keep apples from

browning by giving them a quick dip in water! When slicing apples in the morning for lunch, this effortless trick is perfect — no soaking or rinsing needed. According to a 2023 article by The Kitchn, a food and lifestyle website, “Simply slice the apples and store them submerged in tap water in a lidded container or sealed baggie at room temperature.”

Apple trees take time to bear

Did you know there are over 7,500 apple varieties grown around the world? Apple trees can take anywhere from four to ten years to start producing fruit, depending on how they’re planted.

“Apple trees mature very slowly, but factors such as sunlight exposure and the type of fertilizer used can also impact the growth of these trees. A tree that receives plenty of sunshine, water, and good nutrition will grow at a faster rate than a deprived tree,” reported Parlee Farms, an agricultural website based in Massachusetts.

Carb-tacular

Healthline, a leading health-focused website, highlights that apples are primarily composed of carbs and water, loaded with simple sugars like fructose, sucrose and glucose. They make for a delicious and refreshing snack.

“Despite their high carb and sugar contents, their glycemic index (GI) is low, ranging 29–44. The GI is a measure of how food affects the rise in blood sugar levels after eating. Low values are associated with various health benefits,” reported the Healthline in a 2023 article.

Fiber-tastic

Medical News Today, a health-focused website that provides evidence-based information on a wide range of medical topics, shared that apples are not just tasty—they’re packed with fiber that keeps you full longer, helping you manage your weight and curb those cravings.

“A 2022 study also found that whole Fuji apples have the potential to lower the cellular lipid level in 3T3-L1 cells, meaning they may have anti-obesity effects,” reported the website in a 2023 article.

Parents and pediatricians have always said, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” While this is true, the origins of the saying are quite fun. According to Smith et al., 2015, as cited in PubMed Central, 2015, it first appeared in 1866 in Wales in a different form: “Eat an apple on going to bed and you’ll keep the doctor from earning his bread.”

This adage reflects the longstanding belief in the importance of fruits and vegetables in maintaining good health.