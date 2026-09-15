Fundador's SUPER SUPER SPECIAL PROMO returns with bigger rewards for Filipino consumers

Following the success of last year's campaign, the brand has expanded its rewards, giving participants the chance to win 20 BYD Sealion 5DM-i hybrid vehicles, 100 hybrid motorcycles, and thousands of Fundador bottles throughout the seven-month promotional period.

The promo is designed to make every purchase more exciting. Consumers simply need to buy any participating Fundador product and check under the bottle cap to see if they have won an instant prize. With more prizes available than ever before, each bottle offers another opportunity to take home exciting rewards.