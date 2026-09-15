Fundador's SUPER SUPER SPECIAL PROMO returns with bigger rewards for Filipino consumers

Fundador is bringing back one of its most anticipated consumer promotions, offering Filipinos even more reasons to celebrate with the launch of its SUPER SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo, now featuring a larger prize pool and more opportunities to win.
Following the success of last year's campaign, the brand has expanded its rewards, giving participants the chance to win 20 BYD Sealion 5DM-i hybrid vehicles, 100 hybrid motorcycles, and thousands of Fundador bottles throughout the seven-month promotional period.
The promo is designed to make every purchase more exciting. Consumers simply need to buy any participating Fundador product and check under the bottle cap to see if they have won an instant prize. With more prizes available than ever before, each bottle offers another opportunity to take home exciting rewards.
The inclusion of hybrid vehicles and motorcycles also reflects a growing interest in practical and more sustainable mobility, adding another layer of excitement to this year's campaign while rewarding Fundador's loyal consumers.
Running from September 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027, the SUPER SUPER SPECIAL Promo continues Fundador's tradition of creating memorable experiences beyond the bottle. Whether shared during family gatherings, celebrations with friends, or special occasions, the campaign aims to make every toast even more rewarding.
Consumers are encouraged to visit www.FundadorSuperSuperSpecialPromo.com for the complete promo mechanics, participating products, and other important details.
As always, Fundador reminds consumers to drink responsibly.
Per DOH-FDA-CFRR Permit No. 0954 s. 2026. (SPONSORED CONTENT)