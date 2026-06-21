Funding secured to finally connect Cebu’s P106-million 'Bridge to Nowhere'

A MULTI-MILLION peso bridge in Cebu that has been sitting empty and disconnected for nearly three years will finally be put to use. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 2nd District Engineering Office has secured funding to build the missing approach roads for the P106-million Argao Bridge. This vital update aims to resolve a critical infrastructure gap that previously left the completed structure completely isolated.

A bridge ending in mid-air

Located in Barangay Langtad within the town of Argao, the 105-meter bridge recently drew widespread attention online. Photographs surfaced on social media showing the completed concrete span ending abruptly in mid-air. Because it lacks connecting roads on either end, the bridge cannot link to the existing road network, leaving a major piece of public infrastructure at a standstill.

Official records indicate that the project originally commenced around 2021 or 2022 under the jurisdiction of DPWH 7, with a contract worth P106,149,994.48 awarded to QM Builders. While construction wrapped up on schedule by August 2023, satellite imagery and physical site visits verified that the finished bridge has simply stood empty, parallel to the busy Natalio B. Bacalso Sr. National Highway.

Why the bridge was left stranded

The primary reason behind the stranded bridge lies in the framework of the initial budget. The original P106-million allocation approved in 2022 was designed to cover only the physical bridge structure itself, entirely omitting the necessary approach roads.

According to DPWH Cebu 2nd District Engineering Office Engineer Francis Flores, no budget request to address the missing approaches was submitted during the 2024 fiscal year. The district and regional offices eventually filed a joint funding request in 2025, which was successfully integrated into the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

"Unfortunately, the process took some time, but the funding for the approaches is now included in the 2026 GAA, to complete the project and make it passable," Flores said.

Public frustration and local government action

The prolonged delay has drawn heavy criticism from commuters and the town's 78,111 residents, who expected the multi-million peso project to ease severe traffic congestion on the Cebu South Road. Local authorities have shared these concerns, fearing that the long-dormant project would represent a failure of public spending.

Argao Vice Mayor Orvi Ortega confirmed that the local council passed a formal resolution urging the district engineering office to prioritize the project's completion.

“It (project) becomes a wide elephant kung di na nila humanon (if they do not complete it). It’s a waste of people’s money,” Ortega said.

New budget and shift to local management

To address the backlog, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon instructed the district office to expedite operations. A new allocation of P51 million has been set aside specifically for the approach roads, with the Approved Budget for the Contract valued at P49.229 million. Bidding for the project is scheduled for June 30, 2026.

To streamline execution, project management has been transferred from the regional level directly to the local district.

“Nana ang kwarta for the approaches. Diri sa among opisina kami na ang mu-implement dili na ang regional office kay diri man gi-release sa amo ang kwarta (The funds for the approaches are ready. Our office will handle the implementation instead of the regional office, as the budget was released to us),” Flores said, noting that he will direct the winning contractor to fast-track the development.

Resolving land rights for final construction

The next critical phase involves acquiring the land necessary to connect the bridge to the highway. Local residents emphasize that because the construction requires navigating privately owned, titled lots rather than standard public allowances, proper legal and financial processes must be observed.

Boy Lucero, a resident living near the structure for 50 years, expressed support for the project but stressed that property rights must be settled equitably.

“Mabayran lang ang silbi sa among katungod okay ra, kay di mana ingnon mupugong ta kay kaayuhan man gud na sa tanan (As long as we are compensated for our rights, that is fine, because we are not trying to stop the project since it is for everyone’s benefit.),” Lucero said.

The DPWH is currently managing these right-of-way negotiations. Flores assured the public that discussions are ongoing and that at least one nearby house will remain unaffected by the road alignment. If bidding and land acquisitions proceed smoothly, the approach roads are projected to reach completion by February 2027, finally allowing motorists and visitors traveling through southern Cebu to utilize the bridge. / DPC