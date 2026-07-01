Funding shortfalls hamper Cebu City’s fight vs child malnutrition

DESPITE sustained nutrition interventions, Cebu City continues to record child malnutrition cases, with health officials stating that funding constraints remain a major challenge in extending services to all 80 barangays.

Data from the Cebu City Nutrition Office (CCNO) from January to March 2025 showed that children aged 0 to 59 months remain the group most affected by malnutrition, including stunting, wasting, underweight, and overweight or obesity conditions.

Based on the 2025 CCNO data, the prevalence of underweight and severely underweight children stood at 1.63 percent, while stunted and severely stunted cases were recorded at 3.27 percent. Moderately wasted and severely wasted children made up 0.68 percent of the demographic, while 1.53 percent were classified as overweight or obese.

The city also recorded 516 cases of moderate and severe acute malnutrition (MAM/SAM).

In an exclusive interview with SunStar Cebu on July 1, during the launch of the 52nd Nutrition Month held at Plaza Sugbo, Cebu City, CCNO officer-in-charge Shaira Camille Labastida-Alatraca said the figures indicate that malnutrition remains a concern despite continuous interventions.

She identified poverty, parental vices, and large family sizes as leading causes of malnutrition.

City Nutrition Scholars and Barangay Health Workers conduct monthly monitoring to identify malnourished children and provide them with necessary interventions.

“They will inform parents directly if their child is improving, or if they are malnourished they will be given interventions that a child needs,” she said.

These initiatives include the CCNO and City Health Department’s (CHD) implementation of 90-day nutrition interventions across the city. These feature milk-feeding programs for children aged three to five years and nutritionally at-risk pregnant women, alongside complementary feeding for children aged 6 to 23 months.

Alatraca said that children from birth to 59 months old remain a priority for the city’s nutrition programs and services because they are the most vulnerable to developing long-term health problems caused by poor nutrition.

Based on the same data, 10 barangays recorded the highest prevalence across different forms of malnutrition:

For underweight and severely underweight: