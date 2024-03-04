FundSpace, Global Dominion tie up to boost SME, individual financing

FUNDSPACE, a homegrown loan aggregator under 917Ventures, has partnered with Global Dominion Financing Inc. (GDFI) to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and individual clients with a diverse range of financing solutions.

The collaboration introduces new loan options with competitive interest rates and flexible terms, broadening both parties’ reach and capacity to meet the varying needs of their customers.

Filipino citizens aged 21-60 years old with proof of income can avail themselves of the following funding options, when eligible: a) Sangla OR/CR or the Chattel Mortgage Loan (refinancing second-hand vehicles) with a maximum loanable amount is P4 million; b) Business Real Estate Mortgages with maximum loanable amount is P10 million; MD/Doctor’s Loans with maximum loanable amount is P1 million; and c) Auto Loans (financing a brand new car or truck) with maximum loanable amount is P3 million. Interest rates can go as low as 0.99 percent, depending on the loan type.

Applying for a Global Dominion loan is streamlined via the FundSpace website, where applicants can easily fill out their loan details, choose GDFI as their partner and submit the necessary documents.

The process is designed to be as user-friendly and efficient as possible. / PR