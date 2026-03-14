Funeral flowers and bullets: Death threat delivered to Byron Garcia’s home

A CHILLING package containing funeral flowers, live ammunition, and a "Rest in Peace" note was delivered to the home of Byron Garcia on Friday night, March 13, 2026.

The delivery, which targeted the brother of former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, sparked a security alarm at his residence in Talisay City.

A suspicious Friday delivery

The incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on March 13, 2026, at a subdivision in Barangay Pooc. A brown paper bag was left at the guardhouse, containing items meant to send a dark message.

Inside the bag, security guards discovered:

* Funeral flowers.

* Seven rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition for an M16 rifle.

* A distorted photo of Byron Garcia.

* A note with the words: “R.I.P. Mr. ‘PUTAK’.”

How the package arrived

The delivery was made by an e-bike driver named Victor Rodriguez Teleron. According to police reports, Teleron was walking near his home when a man on a motorcycle approached him.

The stranger, described as a slim man wearing a hat, a bonnet, and a face mask, paid Teleron P100 to drop the bag off at the subdivision guardhouse. Because the delivery was not pre-arranged, suspicious security guards inspected the bag and immediately alerted the homeowners' association and the police.

Garcia’s reaction: A prank or a threat?

Byron Garcia was not home when the package arrived but returned immediately after being called by security. Despite the nature of the items, the former warden of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) remained calm.

"I believe the act may have been a prank by friends rather than a serious threat," Garcia said during an interview on Saturday.

He noted that his time as a prison warden exposed him to threats from drug lords and other groups in the past, making him less likely to be shaken by this latest incident. However, he admitted that his family was deeply alarmed by the delivery.

Security concerns in the community

The president of the homeowners’ association noted that this is the first time such an event has happened in the neighborhood. The subdivision maintains strict protocols, which is why the guards flagged the package before it could reach Garcia’s door.

While Garcia is not currently seeking legal action because the sender remains unknown, he had a message for those responsible. He urged them to stop such actions, especially if it was a joke, to avoid causing fear throughout the entire community.

Ongoing investigation

The Talisay City Police have recovered the ammunition and are currently investigating the incident. While the e-bike driver has been questioned, authorities have yet to identify the masked man on the motorcycle or the motive behind the delivery.