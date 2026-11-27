FUSE Financing Inc., the lending arm of GCash, issued a warning to the public regarding a coordinated network of fraudulent Facebook pages using its name and branding to execute advance-fee loan scams.

These malicious pages deceive consumers by offering false loan approvals and soliciting upfront "verification fees" before supposedly releasing funds.

To fabricate legitimacy, these pages frequently misappropriate official Fuse logos, corporate office addresses, and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration numbers.

Fuse Financing Inc. reiterated that it does not have a Facebook page and operates exclusively within the GCash App. The company does not process loan applications, request personal identification documents, or collect any form of verification fees through Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, or any other third-party social media platform.

Fuse Financing Inc. said it will not tolerate the unauthorized use of its name, brand, or corporate identity.

It added that it reserves the right to pursue all appropriate legal remedies against any individual or entity found to be creating fraudulent accounts, impersonating Fuse, or using its identity to deceive and defraud the public.

How to Protect Yourself

Apply Only via the GCash App: Open your GCash App directly to check for available, legitimate loan offers. Never click on application links sent through social media or messaging apps.

* Never Pay to Borrow: Legitimate lenders will never ask you to pay a "verification fee," "processing fee," or "insurance fee" to unlock a loan. If a page asks you to transfer money first, it is a scam.

* Protect Your Data: Never share your One-Time Password (OTP), MPIN, passwords, or login codes. Do not send photos of your IDs, selfies, or bank details to unverified social media pages.

* Verify, Don't Trust: Scammers frequently steal official logos, SEC registration numbers, and corporate addresses to appear legitimate. Some even post "anti-scam" warnings to build false trust.

* Report and Block: If you encounter these pages, take screenshots for evidence, report the page directly to Facebook for fraud/impersonation, and immediately block the account.

What to Do If You Have Been Compromised

If you have already sent money or shared personal information with these pages, stop all communication immediately. Do not send further payments.

* Report the Scam: Go to the GCash App > Transactions > Select the payment > Get Help > Report as scam, and submit the required details. If you use another bank or e-wallet, contact that provider immediately. You may also call GCash Hotline: for Globe and TM (toll-free) - Call 2882, and for Other networks - Call (02) 7213-9999. Fraud, scam, and account-blocking customer support is available 24/7.

* Secure Your Account: If you disclosed your MPIN or password, change it immediately in the GCash App.

* Seek Official Support: For further account safety guidance, visit the Official GCash Help Center. You may also report the incident to the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) or the NBI. (PR)