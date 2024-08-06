Future engineers, architects To learn ‘green building’

TO PROMOTE more green buildings in the future, architecture and engineering students will soon be required to study Green Building Principles and Practices (GBPP) as part of their core curriculum.

The University of San Carlos (USC) will be the first institution to implement this mandatory course, starting in the 2024-2025 academic year.

This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Philippine Green Building Council (PHILGBC), Daiki Philippines and the Philippine Business for Education.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, PHILGBC and Daiki Philippines formally turned over the curriculum module for the integration of the Green Building and Sustainability Framework Report to USC.

PHILGBC will provide extensive information and technical assistance to the university, ensuring that students gain a deep understanding of sustainable building practices.

Fr. Francisco Antonio Estepa, USC president, expressed gratitude for the support from PHILGBC.

“We thank, very much, the PHILGBC for providing them with the curricula. This is a mandatory subject for our engineering and architectural students. We hope that in this endeavor, we will have future engineers and architects conscious in the green building developments,” he said.

This initiative sets a precedent for other universities to follow suit and adopt this curriculum.

Raymund Rufino, chair of the board of trustees at PHILGBC, told reporters on Tuesday that it is necessary to integrate education in green building and sustainability in schools.

“It’s no longer just an optional or voluntary additional credit but a crucial part of education for all students, especially future professionals in engineering and architecture,” he said.

“In the future, it’s not an option to say a building cannot be green; it has to be green. It’s essential to build these skills early, so students don’t have to wait until they graduate to learn about the green industry,” Rufino added.

He said this initiative is part of a broader effort to promote sustainability among students. The inclusion of GBPP in university curricula is expected to significantly enhance the skills and knowledge of future architects and engineers, ensuring they are well-equipped to design and develop green buildings.

The aim is to build a future-ready, environmentally conscious workforce capable of driving sustainable development.

They are trained to integrate sustainable design principles and practices into the building process to minimize environmental impact, improve occupant health and comfort and increase energy efficiency. / CAV