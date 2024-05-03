GAB starts probe on timekeeper in Mandaue fight

THE Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has started its investigation on the negligence of the timekeeper that led to the first-round knockout loss of former amateur standout Ramil Macado in a World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title bout last May 1, 2024 in the main event of “Engkwentro 13” at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

“The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) expresses its utmost concern regarding an incident that occurred on 01 May 2024, during a professional boxing event held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, Cebu,” GAB chairman Richard Clarin said in a statement.

The first round of the fight between Macado and Dumam-ag extended to almost a minute that led to the former getting knocked out. The duration of a round in a pro boxing fight is three minutes but the round went on for close to four minutes because of the negligence of the fight’s timekeeper.

Macado was knocked down in what should have been the waning seconds of the first round. He beat referee Danrex Tapdasan’s 10-count and the round should have been over. However, the round went on, leading to another knockdown and eventually the knockout.

“It has come to our attention that a GAB-licensed professional timekeeper has allegedly neglected to perform his duties and displayed unprofessional behavior during the bout. The role of a timekeeper in professional boxing is crucial, as it directly impacts not only the outcome of the bout but more importantly the safety and welfare of the boxers. Failure to diligently perform this responsibility not only undermines the integrity of the event but also puts the lives of the boxers at risk” wrote Clarin.

ARQ Sports Promotions, Macado’s promoter, immediately sent GAB a complaint letter about the incident. The professional sports governing body swiftly acted and is currenlt investigating it.

“The GAB, through its Boxing & Other Contact Sports Division, has already initiated an investigation into this matter. Rest assured that GAB’s top priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of all professional athletes in all sporting events. Any actions that compromise the health and safety of all professional athletes will not be tolerated” wrote Clarin. “Let this be a clear reminder to all GAB-licensed ring officials to seriously and strictly adhere to their duties and responsibilities and to always protect the health, safety and welfare of all boxers involved in a professional bout.” / EKA