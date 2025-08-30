Gaballo tests Indian foe in ‘Double Trouble’

FORMER interim World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight titleholder Reymart Gaballo (29-2, 24 KOs) keeps himself busy and takes on Indian Pawan Kumar Arya (7-2, 5 KOs) in the 10-round main event of Sanman Boxing Promotions’ “Double Trouble” card Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at the Phela Grande Convention Center in Gen. Santos City.

After suffering a huge setback last year, the 29-year-old Gaballo is working his way back up the world rankings. He was knocked out in the first round by Kenbun Torres in a huge upset in Pasay City in 2024. Since that loss, Gaballo bounced back with knockout wins over Jenny Boy Boca and James Pagaling.

Gaballo is still rated in two of the four major world boxing sanctioning bodies. He’s ranked No. 7 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) and No. 12 by the International Boxing Federation (IBF).

Arya is a winner of his last two bouts. He beat Amarnath Yadav and Bikram Mallick.

Meanwhile, former amateur standout Criztian Pitt Laurente (14-0, 9 KOs) guns for the vacant IBF Pan Pacific lightweight strap against Indonesian Hebi Marapu (19-2-1, 14 KOs) in the co-main feature. /EKA