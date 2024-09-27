Gabay Guro to honor teachers

Gabay Guro, PLDT-Smart Foundation’s flagship advocacy project and education arm, is set to honor Filipino teachers through a series of events for National Teachers’ Month and World Teachers Day.

In collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd) and its partners—Metro Pacific Investments Corp., PLDT Inc., mWell, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, and PLDT-Smart Foundation—Gabay Guro will host its annual grand gathering on Sept. 29, 2024, at the Meralco Theater in Pasig City.

Themed “Teachers Inspiring Change, Building the Country’s Future,” the 17th year Gabay Guro gathering will feature performances by well-known celebrities. Teachers attending the event will also have the chance to win giveaways and raffle prizes.

The event, according to Gabay Guro chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla aims to celebrate the role of teachers in shaping the country’s future.

Following the grand gathering, Gabay Guro will also hold its first-ever Wellness Fest on Oct. 6, 2024, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Partnering with mWell, this event will focus on teachers’ health and wellness, offering activities such as fitness sessions, nutrition advice, telemedicine and a Zumba class. Wellness experts and celebrities will also be present to guide teachers on their wellness journey.

“We have added a new pillar: wellness. Our goal is to positively impact teachers so they can, in turn, promote wellness in their schools and among their students,” said Revilla.

Besides honoring teachers, Gabay Guro has already supported more than 3,000 scholars pursuing a degree in education, provided more than 1,000 laptops, digital accessories and broadband connectivity to over 70 partner schools in 29 municipalities, donated 59 double classrooms to 22 beneficiary cities

and municipalities.

It has also trained over 50,000 teachers through face-to-face seminar-workshops in almost 100 localities around the country, given over 5,000 teachers and their families access to various livelihood and entrepreneurship initiatives, launched the Gabay Guro Super App which has already been downloaded by more than 140,000 teachers nationwide and partnered with mWell to make the country’s first fully integrated, fully digital health and wellness app easily available for teachers. / KOC