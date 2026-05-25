Gabbi Carballo uses fashion to spotlight Binaliw tragedy at Miss Eco International 2026

CEBUANA beauty queen Gabbi Carballo proved that fashion can carry a powerful message as she showcased a recycled gown made from discarded tarpaulin and aluminum foil at the Miss Eco International 2026.
The masterpiece depicts the tragic landslide at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.
“The red mask symbolizes society’s blindness to environmental destruction, while the falling crimson tears grieve the irreversible consequences of negligence,” Carballo shared.
The gown also features 36 red beads, representing the lives lost in the tragedy.
“Yet amidst the sorrow, I carry a dove — a symbol of hope. A reminder that humanity still has the power to change before the Earth cries again. This is not just fashion. It is a warning. It is a prayer for awakening,” she added.
Carballo finished in the Top 21 of the competition, while Palmira Ruiz of Mexico was crowned winner on May 22 in Egypt. (CLC)