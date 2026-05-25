Gabbi Carballo uses fashion to spotlight Binaliw tragedy at Miss Eco International 2026

CEBUANA beauty queen Gabbi Carballo proved that fashion can carry a powerful message as she showcased a recycled gown made from discarded tarpaulin and aluminum foil at the Miss Eco International 2026.

The masterpiece depicts the tragic landslide at the landfill in Barangay Binaliw, Cebu City.

“The red mask symbolizes society’s blindness to environmental destruction, while the falling crimson tears grieve the irreversible consequences of negligence,” Carballo shared.