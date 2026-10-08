Gabbi Garcia gifts her mom a Rolex

Gabbi Garcia gifted her mom, Tes, a Rolex for her 55th birthday on October 1, 2026.

In the actress’ Instagram post, she showed the iconic green Rolex box containing the gold watch.

“Happiest birthday to my mom @lopeztes, who always puts everyone else before herself. I hope you know that you are so much more than you think you are, you deserve all the love you so freely give to everyone around you. I love you always, mom,” Gabbi wrote in the caption.

“P.S. tysm @watcharchivemanila for helping me source the perfect gift for my mom, success!”

The Kapuso star did not disclose the price, but according to PEP, a similar Rolex Oyster Perpetual model costs between P385,000 and P424,000.

Among the celebrity friends who greeted her mom were sisters Liz Uy and Laureen Uy, Bianca Gonzalez, Nikki Valdez and Angeline Quinto. / TRC S