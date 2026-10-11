Gabby Concepcion and Sharon Cuneta to reunite for a collaboration in 2027

SHARON Cuneta revealed on social media that she and Gabby Concepcion are planning a collaboration

for 2027.

The Megastar shared a video call with her ex-husband, teasing their plans in a caption that read:

“Hmmm… two people making lots of plans for our fans for next year. Wonder what?! Stay tuned! Girl just woke up. Boy in America. @concepciongabby.”

Their last major collaboration was in 2023 during their “Dear Heart” reunion concert tour, which included shows in the United States and Canada.

Fans are already looking forward to their reunion, with many hoping the two will star in a new movie together. Their last film collaboration was “Tayong Dalawa” in 1992. / TRC S