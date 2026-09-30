Gabby renovates resort in Batangas

Gabby Concepcion revealed that he is having his resort in Batangas renovated.

The actor shared on his Instagram Story that he was impressed by the quality of the materials he saw at a showroom in BGC, Taguig City.

“I was visiting my friends from Hawaii who recently purchased a condominium along McKinley Parkway in Taguig. Right across from their condo, I noticed a beautiful glass-enclosed showroom filled with bathroom fixtures. Since I was in the middle of renovating my beach house in Lobo, Batangas, naturally, I got curious,” he said.

“What started as a curious visit ended with me purchasing everything I needed for the bathrooms of my beach house,” Gabby said.

The 61-year-old actor is also preparing for his upcoming GMA-7 project, which will be filmed abroad. / TRC S