Gabest winner sends Newfold to final

JAN Gabest saved his best for last as he sank the game-winning baseline jumper with four seconds left to lift the Newfold Wolves past Tech Mahindra, 89-87, in the semifinals of BPO Rivals Season 2 on May 11, 2024, at the House of Rapha Sports Center.

In a nail-biting moment, the game was tied at 87-all after Tech Mahindra’s Kris Nalam drained a three-pointer with a mere 22 seconds to go. The Wolves swiftly swung the ball around, finding Gabest in the right corner. With the clock ticking down, Gabest rose to the occasion, sinking a jumper, giving Newfold a two-point lead, 89-87.

Tech Mahindra had a shot at winning the game, but Nolan dela Peña’s desperation three went awry as time expired, giving the victory to the Wolves.

Feleejo Bongo led Newfold with 31 points, while Dave Sabando had 13 points, six boards, two assists, and seven steals. Ralph Belarmino had a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Newfold will take on the Concentrix in the finals after they walloped the Accenture Sharks, 86-79, in the other semis showdown.

Concentrix asserted its might in the fourth period, outscoring Accenture 24-13, to advance to the best-of-three finals, which begins on May 18.

Kent Lim scored 23 points to push Concentrix to the win. Lourenz Limpangog, Angelou Desabille, and Clyde Avanceña put up 11 points each to help Concentrix put down their longtime rivals. Paul Lanado also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 boards. / JNP