‘Gabi ng Lagim’ earns P9.4M

SOCIAL media posts claimed that “KMJS’ Gabi ng Lagim The Movie” earned P9.4 million in three days.

Reports say the GMA Pictures film had a slow opening day nationwide, earning only P1.9 million. It performed better over the weekend. The production reportedly hopes to reach P80 million overall.

Jillian Ward stars in the “Sanib” segment of “KMJS Gabi ng Lagim: The Movie,” which is still showing in theaters.

Meanwhile, Star Cinema’s “Meet, Greet & Bye” has earned P265 million and is currently the year’s highest-grossing movie. / TRC S