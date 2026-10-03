Gabii sa Kabilin marks 20 years

THE Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) officially kicked off the journey toward the 20th anniversary of Gabii sa Kabilin (GSK) with an evening celebration at The Kabilin Center in Barangay Tinago, Cebu City, setting the stage for its landmark 2027 milestone.

Held on Oct. 2, 2026, during Museums and Galleries Month, the annual heritage night gathered cultural workers, government partners, youth, and international guests to celebrate two decades of preserving Cebuano history and making local heritage accessible to all.

In her opening address, Estee Marie Plunket, event chairperson and executive sponsor of Gabii sa Kabilin, reflected on the initiative’s evolution over the past 20 years.

She said the annual heritage movement grew beyond initial expectations, creating spaces where families, students, and communities connect with their shared identity.

“Twenty years—I think that is deserving of a pause, because 20 years is a long time,” Plunket told the audience.

“And when you look back, you realize that Gabii sa Kabilin has become so much bigger than what we probably imagined when we started 20 years back.”

Plunket said Gabii sa Kabilin continues to demystify local history, turning academic subjects into an engaging experience for citizens.

By replacing historical memorization with interactive site visits and storytelling, the event fosters curiosity and community pride.

“It makes heritage feel less intimidating,” Plunket explained.

“Sometimes culture and heritage can feel a little bit nosebleed—you need to know your history, your dates, your Spanish era architecture from your American era architecture. But GSK says: Come, explore, ask questions, have fun. You don’t have to be an expert to appreciate heritage; you just have to be curious. And hopefully, after one visit, you become a little more connected to the place you call home.”

Addressing the collaborative nature of the movement, Plunket said that while Rafi initiated the concept, its two-decade longevity relies on the collective dedication of local government units, museum administrators, artists, and volunteers.

She said preserving local identity is a shared responsibility requiring unity across sectors.

“GSK has always belonged to many people—our museums, our heritage sites, our cultural groups and artists, our government partners, our volunteers, and all of you who continue to show up,” Plunket said.

“Partnerships are not just about working together; they are about believing together—believing that our stories matter, believing that our heritage is worth sharing, and believing that culture should not belong only to a few people, but to all of us.”

This year’s celebration reflected adaptation and expansion.

While Gabii sa Kabilin is traditionally held in May, organizers adapted to regional energy challenges by shifting the event to October, aligning it with national Museums and Galleries Month.

Furthermore, the GSK spirit reaches beyond Cebu City, partnering with neighboring local government units like Liloan, which hosted its own “Handuraw” heritage event earlier in the year.

The official launch featured the unveiling of the 20th-anniversary theme, discussions with the original founders of the movement, and structured tours across 10 participating heritage and cultural sites throughout the area.

Participating locations included Casa Gorordo Museum, Fort San Pedro, Mactan Newtown, Museo Parian sa Sugbo, Palm Grass The Cebu Heritage Hotel, Puso Village, Rizal Memorial Library and Museum, Talisay City College, Atua Midtown, and The Kabilin Center.

Among the attendees were local leaders, representatives from the Department of Education and the Commission on Human Rights, business leaders from the Cebu and Mandaue Chambers of Commerce, and 38 candidates and reigning queens from the Miss Asia Pacific pageant.

Organizers said that as Gabii sa Kabilin looks toward its next 20 years, it remains committed to expanding cultural access, preserving historical landmarks, and ensuring Cebuano identity inspires future generations. / ABC