Gabriela calls out ‘PBB’ over sexist remarks

Gabriela Women’s Party called the attention of the producers of “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition 2.0” following what it described as double-meaning jokes and sexist remarks made by male housemates toward female housemates.

In a statement posted on its social media pages, Gabriela criticized what it said was a culture where offensive humor is treated as normal. The group also commended female housemates who spoke up and expressed discomfort.

In one episode, housemate Krystal told male housemates, “That’s all we want here, for you guys not to objectify us.”

Gabriela said not all jokes are acceptable, particularly those that objectify women. The group urged the show’s producers to conduct gender-sensitivity seminars for the housemates to address the issue. / TRC