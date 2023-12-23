Gabunilas eager to bounce back in Japan fight

FOLLOWING a devastating defeat in his last fight, promising prospect John Paul Gabunilas is optimistic that he’ll bounce back in his upcoming fight against undefeated Japanese Kanamu Sakama on Dec. 26, 2023 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m against a tough opponent. I’m very happy because I’m fighting in the undercard of one of the biggest fights this year between Inoue and kuya Marlon Tapales. I’m going to bounce back in this fight,” Gabunilas said.

The 23-year-old Gabunilas is fighting Sakama in eight-rounder in the undercard of the super bantamweight world title unification bout between Marlon Tapales and Naoya Inoue.

Gabunilas suffered a devastating first round stoppage loss to hard-hitting Miel Fajardo on Aug. 15 in Lapu-Lapu City. Though it was a tough pill to swallow, Gabunilas has moved on from that defeat and is rather looking up to the future.

“In my last fight I had two weeks to recover because of what happened. Now I’m okay. I’m ready,” he said. “He got lucky and got me. If he didn’t catch me, it would have been who had caught him. I could have shown more if I wasn’t caught.”

Gabunilas has prepared really hard for his Japan debut. He sparred with some elite fighters like former world champion Melvin Jerusalem and Esneth Domingo.

“Sparring with Melvin has had a huge impact for me. He’s a very good fighter, experienced, and is a veteran. He’s been a huge help. I can assure my fans that they will have to stay tuned because I’ll surely bounce back,” said Gabunilas.

Gabunilas and his team from the ARQ Gym arrived in Japan on Saturday, Dec. 23, just a few days before fight night.

Gabunilas will be up against a very tough opponent in Sakama, a heavy-handed up-and-coming Japanese fighter.

Sakama is coming off a seventh round technical knockout of Ryu Horikawa July 25 in Tokyo.

Gabunilas is 10-2 with seven knockouts, while Sakama is 8-0 with seven knockouts.