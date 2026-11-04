Gabunilas eyes Japan breakthrough; Trazo makes debut

KNOCKOUT artist John Paul Gabunilas and undefeated prospect Justine Trazo are set to see action in Japan this Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026.

Gabunilas will go up against Japanese fighter Shori Umezu in an eight-round bout, while Trazo will take on newcomer Seijuro Mizoguchi in a six-rounder at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

“I’m excited to be able to fight internationally again. I’ll do my best because this is my third time fighting there. I hope that God will guide me to achieve my dreams,” said Gabunilas.

Gabunilas first fought in Japan in 2023 but was stopped by Japanese Kanamu Sakama in the fifth round. Gabunilas returned the following year but lost to Thanongsak Simsri, who wasn’t a world champion back then, by sixth-round technical knockout.

“Simsri hit me with a headbutt and I got a huge cut. It was immediately decided as a technical knockout loss for me,” he said.

After his loss to Simsri, Gabunilas took some time off before returning to the ring this year. He has since won two fights in a row against Ramil Roda and Michael Adolfo.

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Umezu is a former Japan Boxing Commission (JBC) bantamweight champion.

He is looking to bounce back after losing his title to Japanese veteran Keita Kurihara via sixth-round stoppage.

Gabunilas carries a 12-4 record with nine knockouts, while Umezu has a win-loss-draw slate of 13-2-3 with nine knockouts.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old Trazo is excited for his first international fight and is expected to put on a show against the talented former amateur standout in Mizoguchi.

“I’ll put pressure on him from start to finish because my opponent was a good amateur fighter,” said Trazo. “This is my first time fighting abroad and I thank the Lord for giving me this opportunity. I won’t waste this opportunity given to me because I worked hard for this.”

Trazo turned pro just this year and has already racked up four wins. His latest win came by way of a first-round stoppage of experienced Francis Jay Diaz.

Trazo is perfect in the pro ranks at 4-0 with two knockouts, while Mizoguchi is making his pro debut after representing Japan in the Thailand Open last year.

Gabunilas, Trazo and their team will leave for Japan on Thursday, Nov. 5. / EKA