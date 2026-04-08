Gabunilas, Roda clash on May 9

HARD-HITTING John Paul Gabunilas is set to return from a long hiatus as he takes on Ramil Roda in a 10-round main supporting bout of Chao Sy Promotions’ “Fists of Fury” card on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Gabunilas aims to revive his once-promising career after a string of losses. He dropped his last three fights — all by stoppage — to Miel Fajardo, Kanamu Sakama and Thanongsak Simsri.

Gabunilas’ most recent outing ended in a fifth-round technical knockout defeat to Simsri in an Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation light-flyweight title bout in Japan.

The biggest win of Gabunilas’ career came in 2022, when he outlasted World Boxing Organization No. 5-ranked light flyweight Jesse Espinas via majority decision.

On the other hand, Roda is also eager to return to his winning ways after losing his last two bouts.

Roda was stopped by Ryang Ho Han in the ninth round of their International Boxing Federation (IBF) International super-flyweight bout last year in South Korea. He then suffered a unanimous decision loss to journeyman Renoel Pael later that year.

Gabunilas holds a 10-4 record with seven knockouts, while Roda totes a win-loss-draw slate of 7-3-2 with four knockouts.

World-rated Ian Abne (12-0-2, 4 KOs) headlines the event against Dianxing Zhu (16-1, 14 KOs) in an IBF minimumweight title eliminator. / EKA