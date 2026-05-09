Gabunilas wins PBF title with 4th-round stoppage

JOHN Paul Gabunilas (11-4, 8 KOs) had impressive ring comeback after scoring a fourth-round stoppage of Ramil Roda (7-4-2, 4 KOs) in one of the featured bouts of Chao Sy International Promotions' "Fist of Fury X - The Eliminator" on May 9, 2026, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Gabunilas was brimming with confidence and overwhelmed Roda in the opening round. He dropped him with right hook to the body near the ropes.

Roda weathered the storm and fought back in the next few rounds.

Gabunilas, however, landed a solid right uppercut that stunned Roda in the fourth round. He followed it up with two left hooks that sent him to the canvas again.

Still groggy, Roda stood up but Gabunilas swarmed him with heavy blows that forced referee Nic Banal to stop it at the 55-second mark.

Gabunilas, who came off a two-year hiatus, claimed the vacant Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) super-flyweight belt. (EKA)