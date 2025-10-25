GAD conducts ARH seminar

THE Labogon National High School (LNHS) conducted an online seminar on Adolescent Reproductive Health (ARH) for 200 Grade 10 students on Oct. 17, 2025, to raise awareness about reproductive health issues and reduce teenage pregnancies.

The seminar, titled “Advocacy on the Issues of Adolescent Reproductive Health (ARH) and Reducing Teenage Pregnancies,” was held via Google Meet.

Letessie Diano, school Gender and Development (GAD) coordinator, in partnership with the ARH office, organized the activity, aiming to promote responsible decision-making and healthy lifestyle choices.

A key goal was also to empower the youth to become advocates for reproductive health and gender equality. This initiative aligns with the school’s continuous effort to promote students’ holistic well-being, as mandated by Republic Act 10354, or the Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health Act of 2012.

Ashrell Maquilan, the Mandaue Division of Adolescent Reproductive Health coordinator, served as the resource speaker and tackled the critical issue of early pregnancy.

“Many reasons why women get pregnant at an early age. These are lack of information, unthinking sexual relationships and may also be influenced by peers and friends who lead to risky behaviors,” Maquilan stated.

Maquilan’s discussion included a documentary video illustrating the risks of early pregnancy and the transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). HIV, if left untreated, attacks and progressively damages the immune system, leading to the condition known as Aids (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome). The video also covered methods for preventing these infections.

A Grade 10 student, Kathline Mejares, shared her takeaway from the seminar. “I’ve learned the importance of being responsible of our choices, that every action has consequences, so I must think carefully, act properly, as we continue to protect ourselves from early pregnancy,” Mejares said.

The event, hosted by school ARH coordinator Ricamel Ramozo, concluded with the presentation of a Certificate of Recognition to the speaker and a virtual photo opportunity with the participants.

Teenage pregnancy remains a notable concern in Cebu as data from 2022-2024 shows the province had the largest share of teen pregnancies in the region.

A SunStar Cebu report said that, according to the Commission on Population Development, the majority of the reported pregnancies in the region involved girls aged 15-19, including pregnancies among younger adolescents.

The HIV hub in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City also reported an alarming increase of young people found positive for HIV, a trend attributed to early sexual curiosity.

Cassadee D. Alivio / Labogon National High School