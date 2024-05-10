Galanza, Carlos tow Creamline over Choco Mucho

THE Creamline Cool Smashers once again leaned on their championship mettle to turn back the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, 24-26, 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 in Game 1 to move a win away from capturing the title in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference on May 9, 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

With over 17,000 people trooping to the Big Dome to witness the clash between the two powerhouse squads, it was Creamline that displayed poise under pressure as it constantly repulsed Choco Mucho’s comeback attempts to eventually pull off the hard-earned win.

The Flying Titans had their chances as they led most of the way, only for the Cool Smashers to find their groove late in the sets. The dynamic duo of Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos helped spark these comebacks, with support coming from role players like Bea de Leon, Michele Gumabao, Bernadette Pons and Mafe Galanza.

However, Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses cautioned against celebrating too early, as the team still needs one more win to hoist the All-Filipino trophy.

“Syempre, hindi pa tapos yung laban. 1-0 pa lang,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses. “Kailangan talaga maka-dalawa ka so no need to celebrate talaga. Importante nakuha namin yung Game 1 then tatrabahuhin namin yung Game 2.”

Galanza, whose stellar 20-point performance earned her Best Player of the Game honors, stressed Creamline’s hunger to win.

“Ayokong matapos ang game na ito na hindi kami mananalo,” said Galanza.

“Kapag nakikita mo ang mga teammates mo na lumalaban at nagchi-cheer, sino kami para sumuko? Ilalaban talaga namin. Kaya sobrang sarap sa feeling na nakuha naming ito,” Galanza added. / JNP