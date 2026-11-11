Galendez appointed as NBI Cebu District Office agent-in-charge

THE NATIONAL Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Cebu District Office has appointed former regional operations chief Wenceslao Galendez Jr. as its new agent-in-charge. He assumed the role to focus on human trafficking, environmental offenses, child exploitation and government corruption.

Galendez took over the leadership post during a formal turnover ceremony led by NBI 7 Director Dominador Cimafranca on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at the NBI Cebu District Office.

He succeeds Arnel Pura, who was promoted to assistant regional director of NBI 7 after leading the Cebu office to secure the Best National Bureau of Investigation Satellite Office award for two consecutive years.

Galendez set his primary operational focus on protecting children, which he described as an urgent regional and national priority.

“Of course, we focus on the mandates of the bureau, particularly cases that fall under our primary jurisdiction, such as human trafficking, environmental cases and child protection cases,” Galendez said.

The incoming chief noted the challenge of maintaining the satellite office’s top-performing streak after the high standards set by his predecessor.

However, Galendez expressed full faith in his team and his own hands-on investigative background to sustain the unit’s excellence.

“That is a challenge, but I believe in my colleagues and the people here,” Galendez said.

“I also believe in myself. If necessary, I will personally draft documents because that is my usual practice. Although I previously served as the regional executive officer, I continued to handle cases. I am used to working continuously and I am confident that we can continue doing good work for the office,” he added. / ABC