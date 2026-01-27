Galinato sets sights on bigger leagues after Cesafi stint

SHE has yet to make a final decision, but she is not closing her doors should an opportunity come knocking.

This is where Angel Galinato currently stands, the lone graduating player from the University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors, who completed a back-to-back championship run in the Cesafi women’s volleyball tournament.

“As of now, maybe if we are still allowed by our athletic head, I might still be able to play since I still have a playing year left,” said the 23-year-old Galinato, who comes from a family with deep athletic roots.

Aside from her father, a former basketball player and varsity standout, Angel has two brothers -- John, a former varsity player of the National University (NU) Bulldogs in Manila, and Paul Galinato, a former point guard of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Galinato recalled that despite finding themselves in a difficult situation after falling behind the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars, 10-14, in the final set, the Lady Warriors never lost hope.

“First and foremost, when we entered Cesafi this season -- especially since I’m graduating -- I really wanted us to win. And of course, we were also defending a title, so our mindset was to get the championship no matter what,” added Galinato, the youngest child of Abi Galinato, a former member of the UV Green Lancers.

In the deciding set, USC was left behind early by USJ-R, 8-2. Although the Lady Warriors managed to close the gap, they were again pushed back, staring at the possibility of defeat.

Lady Warriors head coach Grace Antigua, a former member of the Philippine national team during her playing days, tried different combinations, and Galinato’s presence proved to be one of her sharpest weapons that ultimately paved the way to victory.

Galinato’s crucial points pulled the Lady Warriors out of a deep and daunting situation.

“My only instruction to Angel was to jump away from the net, not too close, because you’ll be under the block and you won’t know where to place the ball. That was the instruction, and she followed it. As I said, that’s really our secret weapon. As long as the receive is good, she takes care of the rest,” said Antigua.

For her efforts, Angel earned First Best Middle Blocker honors for the tournament, alongside Glaiza Santosidad of UC, who was named Second Best Middle Blocker.

Other individual awardees included Jolly Velasquez, who was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Best Setter; Cris Atay as Best Server; and Ghanna Suan as Best Outside Hitter.

Also receiving special awards were Dianne Duazo (USJ-R) as Best Libero, Angelica Salvador (USPF) as Best Opposite Hitter, Leady Ann Rule (UC) as Second Best Outside Hitter, and Rachelle Ann Tecson (USJ-R) as Rookie of the Year. (JBM)