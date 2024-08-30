Gallery brings collective exploration of Art Brut to Cebu

The term “raw” has often been used loosely to describe various forms of art. In the 1940s, the Art Brut movement emerged, focusing on the unfiltered self-expression of self-taught artists, many of whom were marginalized or socially isolated. Tate Galleries in the UK describes Art Brut as “the work of the mentally ill, prisoners, children and primitive artists.” Coined by French artist Jean Dubuffet, the term Art Brut translates to “raw art,” capturing an unrefined and instinctive expression like no other movement.

On Aug. 17, 2024, David Kaufman, Reb Belleza, Ron Lopez Davis and Sandino Martin launched their collaborative exhibition — The Brut Collective Collective: First Stop Cebu — at Qube Contemporary in the Design Center of Cebu.

Artists

Kaufman channels his inspiration into the everyday experiences of Filipinos he encounters on the streets. Through artworks such as “Mirage,” “Chasing Dusk,” “Balance by Light” and “Above the Dream,” Kaufman stitches narratives that address themes of poverty, marginalization and the voiceless.

“Every canvas or sculpture is born from this deep empathy for the man or woman on the street, with neither home nor food nor family. I create for them. My work is their art as much as it is mine since they are the inspiration,” said Kaufman in an online interview.

Like every great artist, Kaufman is distinct in his approach. His work is a passionate, visceral response that allows him to take command of his medium. “I strike the canvas with as much paint as possible,” he explained. By releasing all inhibitions, what might seem like chaos transforms into something magical. “It’s like the Big Bang. With extreme energy and force, a new world is created,” he added.

Martin, on the other hand, carefully selects materials that are both functional and symbolic to express themes of forgotten narratives and reclaimed dreams. In an online interview, Martin explained: “Metal, especially steel, is central due to its dual nature: strong yet malleable, reflecting the resilience of overlooked stories. Steel, in its raw form, symbolizes rigidity and limitation, akin to the constraints on our dreams. However, when shaped and manipulated, it becomes a vessel for new possibilities, mirroring the process of reclaiming and revitalizing forgotten aspirations.”

For Martin, materials are not just tools but narrative devices that carry the weight of forgotten histories and the promise of renewed futures. Uniquely, he also uses his own body as a found object, transforming it into a material that is personified. This approach allows him to explore and express forgotten dreams in a deeply personal way.

“To balance haunting beauty and existential themes in my work without overwhelming the audience, I focus on creating visually engaging pieces that invite reflection without imposing it,” Martin added. By blending aesthetics with layered meanings and incorporating interactive elements, he fosters a dialogue between form and content, allowing viewers to engage at their own pace. The viewer’s imagination completes the work, as the imagery serves as a vessel for additional interpretations.

His works titled “Neo Auris,” “Manananggol” and “Memento Mori” balance light and dark themes, grounding existential ideas and making them approachable, relatable and even joyful.

Meanwhile, Davis’ work aims to explore the human condition and experience, delving into universal truths like passion, confusion, joy and melancholy.

“I try to express myself through colors and shapes, using colors like heat signatures to express emotion as well as the shapes of figures, letters and numbers,” Davis shared in an online interview.

With artworks titled “The Other Side,” “In Repose,” “Springtime” and “Hello,” Davis noted, “Whatever the viewer sees, feels or interprets for themselves while looking at my work always surprises me.”

Lastly, Belleza likens art to a snow globe: when stirred, everything becomes blurry and unsettled, forcing you to see things from a different perspective.

“In my work, I confront viewers with uncomfortable truths, much like holding a mirror up to a society that often prefers to look away. This isn’t always pleasant or easy, but it’s necessary. I want my art to be a jolt, a wake-up call. It’s about pushing boundaries and making people question what they see and, more importantly, what they choose to ignore,” said Belleza in a digital interview.

With pieces like “The Well Oiled Machine,” which offers seven different interpretations, Belleza’s primary goal is to disrupt complacency. “I believe that art should do more than just decorate walls or be admired from a distance; it should challenge, provoke and stir something deep within us,” he said.

A significant driving force behind his work is his search for Jonas Burgos, a Filipino activist who disappeared in 2007 under mysterious circumstances. For Belleza, Burgos’s case is a painful reminder of the risks faced by those who fight for justice and truth.

“My identity as a Filipino painter — multi-disciplinary and deeply connected to my heritage — shapes my approach. The struggle and resilience inherent in Filipino history and culture fuel my art,” shared Belleza.