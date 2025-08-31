Gallito wins Bata Reyes 10-ball Open

PAOLO Gallito of Mandaluyong City ruled the Efren “Bata” Reyes Yalin 10-Ball Championship for his first major victory.

Gallito defeated Lee Vann Corteza of Davao City with a score of 13-12 in the thrilling final that finished past midnight Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, at the Pacman’s Cue Club in Mandaluyong City.

“I’m over the moon — I still can’t believe I’m a Philippine International Open champion. I’m so proud to take this trophy. It was a tough match. This final is something I’ll remember forever. Lee Vann Corteza is one of the best in the world,” said the 25-year-old Gallito.

Gallito bested Bryan Paco, 11-5, in the semifinals to arrange the titular showdown with Corteza, who brought down Oliver Villafuerte, 11-8, in the other semis matchup.

Gallito pocketed the P1 million top purse, while Cortza settled for the runner-up prize of P300,000.

The Efren “Bata” Reyes Yalin 10-Ball Championship was sanctioned by the Games and Amusement Board (GAB), headed by it’s chairman Francisco Rivera.

/ RP2 SPORTS