Gambling debt pushes man to steal drunk friend’s phone

POLICE arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly stole a mobile phone from his intoxicated friend who was sleeping along Gorordo Ave. in Barangay Kamputhaw on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

The suspect was identified as Emmanuel Tojeno, unemployed and a resident of Barangay Lahug.

According to the Abellana Police Station, the victim, identified only as “Christian,” 33, reported that he fell asleep on the roadside due to heavy drinking. When he woke up, his P5,000 mobile phone was missing from his pocket.

Authorities launched the operation after a witness identified Tojeno as the person who took the device from Christian.

Upon his arrest, Tojeno confessed to the crime, telling police he pawned the phone for only P200.

The suspect claimed that he and the victim had an unpaid debt involving an online gambling bet. Tojeno alleged that the victim refused to pay after losing, prompting him to take the phone while the victim was asleep.

Tojeno is currently detained and faces theft charges. / JDG