Game 1 earnings to be donated to ‘Kristine’ victims

MANILA – THE Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) will donate to victims of severe tropical storm Kristine all proceeds of the Governors’ Cup finals opener between Barangay Ginebra and TNT.

The PBA Board announced during a press conference in Taguig City Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, that all Game 1 earnings will go to the calamity victims.

Game 1 is slated at Ynares Center in Antipolo City on Sunday, Oct. 27

“You can see what happened sa bansa natin, ‘yung mga kababayan natin nasalanta (in our country, our compatriots were devastated,” league board vice chair Alfrancis Chua, also sports director of San Miguel Corp. and governor of Barangay Ginebra, told the media in Taguig City.

“Ngayon nandito tayo (We are here) preparing for Sunday’s game and them, they’re preparing there kung may matitirhan pa sila or may makakain pa (if they still have a place to go back to or food to eat).”

Board chair Ricky Vargas of Meralco said all Game 1 earnings will be coursed by the PBA through the Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc., the corporate social responsibility organization of TV5

Network Inc.

“They (foundation) will report how they used the proceeds that was given to them by the PBA,” Vargas said.

Chua also called on other groups or individuals who are willing to join the league in their donation plans.

TNT and Barangay Ginebra did not make make any of the two finals (Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup) of the previous season.

The Governors’ Cup was scrapped last year due to the country’s Fiba World

Cup hosting.

“It’s going to be really disappointing for us as an organization if we don’t win this. And if we do win this, we’re gonna be ecstatic,” Ginebra coach Tim Cone said during the same press conference.

The defending champion Tropang Giga won their last championship during the 2023 edition of this conference, when they beat the Kings in six games.

Twice they reached the quarterfinals last season.

The Kings were champion in the 2023 Commissioner’s Cup, beating guest team Bay Area Dragons in seven games.

Last season, they made the semifinals back-to-back but lost both times, including a sudden-death Game 7, against eventual Philippine Cup champion Meralco.

“I think our players are ready. I’m sure that TNT is ready,” TNT coach Chot Reyes said. “Can’t wait to get it on.” / PNA, PR