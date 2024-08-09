Game Changer competes in World Youth caging

THE Game Changer Basketball Academy is currently representing the Philippines in the prestigious World Youth Championship for Boys on Aug. 9-11, 2024, at the UWC South East Asia in Singapore.

The team, led by head coach, former NCAA and MPBL player Franz Dysam, is composed of Zach Xavier Natividad, Gabriel Ocana, Kristian Niño Sala, Josh Therence Saga, Amir Aiden Paragsa, Kyrie Franz Dysam and Seth Allan Lorena.

Game Changer-Philippines is competing in the under-12 and under-14 divisions against teams from all around the world, including Canada and China.

“International competitions often serve as a platform for emerging players to prove themselves and gain recognition,” Dysam said.

“Overall, international basketball competitions are a celebration of the sport, showcasing talent, teamwork, and the love of the game on a global scale,” he added.

Organized by the Heart of Basketball, the tournament looks to provide a platform for talented players to showcase their skills and gain meaningful experiences from playing against players from other countries who have a passion for the sport. / PR