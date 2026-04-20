‘Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest’ film officially confirmed

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed that a Game of Thrones movie is in development, putting to rest earlier reports about the project.

Titled “Game of Thrones: Aegon’s Conquest,” the film was announced at CinemaCon as part of the studio’s “2027 and beyond” slate.

The project will be written by Beau Willimon, known for his work on House of Cards and Andor.

The story will center on Aegon Targaryen’s rise to power, a pivotal chapter in Westeros history.

Originally planned as a TV series that would join HBO’s growing lineup of spinoffs, the project has now been reimagined as a feature film.

By bringing Aegon’s Conquest to the big screen, the studio aims to expand the Game of Thrones universe beyond television and explore new storytelling possibilities within the franchise. / NPG S