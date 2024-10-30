Gang member shot during rumble in Consolacion

AN ALLEGED member of the Bloods Gang was injured after being shot by a member of the rival Crips Gang while standing outside a food park in Consolacion, Cebu, around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

The victim was identified as Manuel Peraan Comoro Jr., a 30-year-old resident of Pajo, Barangay Cansaga, Consolacion.

His alleged attacker, Ricky Gutib, of legal age, hails from Purok 1, Barangay Nangka, Consolacion.

Investigation conducted by the Consolacion Police Station revealed that the two groups were drinking at the Tambayan Food Park when an argument broke out.

This resulted in an exchange of thrown bottles and chairs before the shooting occurred.

The Consolacion police immediately responded to the incident after receiving a call from a concerned citizen. (DVG)