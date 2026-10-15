Gang 'seeks' Cebu minors

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, that authorities have identified a group in Cebu that is allegedly recruiting minors into criminal activities.

The group is True Brown Style (TBS), which the government has been targeting in a nationwide crackdown since late September.

What Remulla said in Cebu

Remulla spoke in an interview at the Cebu Provincial Capitol during the turnover ceremony for 45 motorcycles given to the Cebu Police Provincial Office and Cebu City Police Office as part of the government’s Unified 911 program.

Asked whether TBS is present in Cebu, he said authorities have already identified the group.

“Meron, meron na kaming na-identify dito,” (Yes, we have identified one here), he said.

TBS is present throughout Cebu province but mostly concentrated in highly urbanized cities (HUCs), according to Remulla, who was asked whether the group operates only in those areas.

TBS and its reach

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) describes TBS as a community-based criminal group composed largely of members in their late teens and early 20s.

Last Sept. 30, Remulla said TBS has a presence in all local government units in Metro Manila and in 78 of the country’s 83 provinces, mostly in urban centers. He said the group originated in California in the United States and reached the Philippines about 25 years ago as a small group.

He said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered authorities to intensify efforts against groups targeting young people, including TBS.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has arrested 13 people allegedly linked to TBS from August 2024 to Sept. 28, 2026, police said. The suspects were tied to 21 alleged violations, including firearms offenses, illegal gambling, kidnapping or illegal detention and drug-related cases.

The youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan has criticized the campaign, accusing Remulla of replicating the Duterte-era playbook by branding TBS as an enemy to be eliminated.

How recruitment allegedly works

Remulla said TBS recruits children as young as 16 and uses criminal acts as part of its initiation. In earlier remarks on Oct. 7, he put the youngest recruits at 14 or 15.

He said TBS allegedly recruits children as young as 16 and makes them endure a 30-second beating and steal from a convenience store as part of their initiation.

The DILG chief warned that children exposed to crime early could grow accustomed to it. Teens are allegedly told they cannot be jailed at 16, he said, but by 18, 19, or 20, they are already deep in criminal activity.

Online grooming concern

Remulla also raised concerns over the use of the internet to groom children for criminal or violent activities.

He said children may first be approached while playing online games, including Roblox, before being contacted through private messages on Instagram or Facebook.

The conversations then move off the gaming platforms, and children may be sent links to websites containing satanic content, anti-LGBT hate and violent material, he said.

Gaming platforms, he said, already have filters that detect and shut down conversations involving violence, but authorities face a greater challenge once the conversations move to social media’s direct messaging features.

“The difficult part here is with Meta — specifically Instagram and Facebook — because they are being sent DMs there. That is where the conversation takes place. That is where they are being directed to the websites. They are being given a link,” he said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

Also in September, Remulla said the alleged TBS recruitment was separate from the online grooming linked to a recent shooting, which he said involved a different group influenced by Satanism, Nazism and Nihilism. Authorities earlier arrested 53 people allegedly involved in gangs that groomed children to incite violence in schools after the Zamboanga incident.

What the law says about minors

Under Republic Act 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act, as amended, children aged 15 and below are exempt from criminal liability and are placed under intervention programs. Those older than 15 but below 18 may be held criminally liable only if they acted with discernment.

This means 16- and 17-year-olds do not have blanket immunity from prosecution, contrary to what recruits are allegedly told.

The Philippine National Police has backed lowering the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 15 to 12 after recent school shootings, including the June 22 school shooting in Tacloban City, which allegedly involved two minors aged 14 and 15.

Remulla has urged Congress to amend the law to give more weight to a child’s discernment than to age alone.

What authorities are doing

Remulla has directed the PNP to intensify operations against TBS members. The NCRPO chief has ordered police districts in Metro Manila to step up intelligence gathering, with a focus on the recruitment of minors.

Authorities have urged parents to monitor their children’s phones and social media activity. The government is also preparing a nationwide communications program to help parents talk to children about online influences.

Remulla warned TBS members involved in criminal activities that authorities would pursue them.

“Bilang na araw niyo. Hindi ko kayo papatayin, pero ikukulong ko kayo lahat kung may gagawin kayong mali (Your days are numbered. I will not kill you, but I will have all of you jailed if you do anything wrong),” he said.

What remains unclear

Details of what authorities found in Cebu, such as the number of suspected members or any cases filed, remain unclear.

The accounts of how TBS recruits minors and how online grooming works come from Remulla and have not been independently verified. / CDF