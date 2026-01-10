Garbage diversion begins after Binaliw landfill collapse

A TEMPORARY dumpsite has been established at Asian Energy in Consolacion following the recent collapse of the Binaliw landfill, Liga ng Barangay President Franklyn Ong said, assuring the public that garbage collection in the city will continue uninterrupted.

Ong said the Department of Public Services (DPS) confirmed that waste collection operations at the temporary site will begin this afternoon and will remain in effect until further notice, as authorities work on a longer-term solution for solid waste disposal.

The Binaliw landfill, the city’s main disposal site for household and commercial waste, has been operating for decades and processes hundreds of tons of garbage daily.

Its recent partial collapse left at least five people dead, with dozens reported missing, and prompted the urgent diversion of waste to an alternative site to prevent health risks and environmental contamination.

Even before the incident, Ong said the city mayor had already planned the implementation of a Solid Waste Management Program worth P2.1 million, to be funded from the P8.5 million Local Development Fund allocated to each barangay.

The proposed program is scheduled for discussion during the Development Council Meeting on January 21 and aims to strengthen waste management practices across the city.

The Executive Department, through the Solid Waste Management Board, has been working closely with barangays to ensure the proper and consistent implementation of waste segregation at source.

This initiative, set to begin in February, is considered a key component of Cebu City’s overall solid waste management strategy.

In December 2025, the Liga ng Barangay formally raised several concerns as part of its role in the Solid Waste Management Board. These included the limited availability of garbage trucks, fuel and operational costs linked to Binaliw landfill disposal, and the need for greater city government support to strengthen waste segregation at the barangay level.

Ong said these issues remain under discussion through ongoing coordination and operational planning.

The temporary dumpsite at Asian Energy is expected to accommodate waste from multiple barangays, easing the immediate burden on households and commercial establishments while city authorities finalize longer-term disposal plans.

“With the situation in Binaliw, the Liga ng Barangay has been in close coordination with the DPS and the Office of the Mayor to identify practical and timely solutions,” Ong said.

He added that the Liga ng Barangay’s priority is to prevent the further accumulation of garbage in homes and businesses, ensure uninterrupted waste collection services, and strictly enforce existing waste management policies. (CAV)