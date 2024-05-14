Cebu

Garbage litters V. Rama Avenue from Calamba to Guadalupe

Screenshot from Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez's video

GARBAGE was strewn along the stretch of Vicente Rama Avenue in Cebu City, starting from Barangay Calamba up to Guadalupe.

Here s a video showing the garbage:

The videos were taken between 9:30 p.m. and 9:50 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2024.

The road where all this garbage is scattered is named after the father of the Cebu City Charter and the grandfather of Mayor Michael Rama, who aspires to transform Cebu City into a city like Singapore, with features reminiscent of Melbourne. (Zhan Francisco A. Ramirez, campus journalist)

