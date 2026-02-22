Garbage truck crashes in Consolacion

A GARBAGE truck owned by Barangay San Nicolas in Cebu City crashed into a concrete electric post in Barangay Polog, Consolacion, at dawn on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

The truck was heading to the landfill in Asian Energy Systems Corp. in Polog, Consolacion to dump collected garbage when it reportedly lost its brakes while approaching the site. After the brake failure, the vehicle hit a parked motorcycle, plowed into a roadside store and slammed into an electric post, snapping it in half.

Barangay San Nicolas Captain Clifford Jude Niñal said the truck uses an air brake system, which may fail if the vehicle remains on standby too long and loses air pressure. He added that the engine may have stalled, cutting off the air supply needed for the brakes to function. Because the truck was heavily loaded, it continued rolling forward.

The driver sustained a minor injury, suffering a bump on the forehead after being thrown inside the truck. He was brought to the hospital. His helper managed to jump off before the crash.

Recovery operations were completed Sunday afternoon after the Cebu City Government sent equipment to tow the truck. Retrieval was delayed pending clearance from Visayan Electric. Another garbage truck was dispatched to transfer and dispose of the cargo at the landfill. AYB