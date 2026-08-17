Consolacion garbage truck driver arrested with P6.8M worth of shabu

A MUNICIPAL Government worker in Consolacion was arrested on Sunday afternoon after anti-drug agents caught him with one kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million during a sting operation in Cebu City.

Drug bust in Kalunasan

Joint anti-drug operatives, police, and naval intelligence units conducted the buy-bust operation at around 4:02 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Sitio Sobotiha II, Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as alias “Makmak,” 39, a resident of Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion. Makmak works as a job order employee driving a garbage truck for the Consolacion Municipal Government.

During the bust, authorities seized a large packet of suspected shabu weighing approximately one kilogram (valued at P6.8 million), used buy-bust money, a cellphone allegedly used for drug transactions, and other supporting pieces of evidence

All seized items were brought to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for forensic testing.

PDEA 7 information officer Leia Alcantara revealed that law enforcement carried out a month-long case buildup against the suspect following tips from a trusted source. Information gathered indicated that Makmak allegedly sold between 300 to 500 grams of shabu every week.

This is not the suspect's first run-in with the law. Police previously arrested him in 2015 for allegedly selling and possessing shabu, but he was released after the court dismissed his case.

PDEA 7 is now preparing to file charges against the suspect for violating Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. He remains in custody as legal proceedings move forward. /AYB