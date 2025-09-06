Garbage trucks rejected amidst waste crisis

IN THE past few weeks, a controversy over two brand-new garbage trucks in Mandaue City has prompted a review of government procurement processes and highlighted the city’s ongoing waste management issues.

The trucks, which were delivered just days before the new administration took office, have become a focal point of a larger discussion about transparency, accountability, and the efficient use of public funds.

In late June, the Mandaue City government took delivery of two garbage trucks, part of a procurement deal initiated by the previous administration. The vehicles were priced at a total of P21.9 million, or P10.99 million each.

Former Mandaue City administrator Jamaal James Calipayan clarified that the two garbage trucks delivered just days before the end of the previous administration’s term were never accepted, stressing that the units were already flagged for defects during their time.

Calipayan, who served as city administrator from June 30, 2019, to June 30, 2025, said the delivery of the vehicles on June 27 was subjected to inspection by the General Services Office (GSO), which found that the units, supposedly brand new, turned out to be 2017 models.

“I am not the current administrator. During our time, we procured the units. But regarding the process of returning the units, during our time, if the end-user and the General Services Office did not accept the two dump trucks because they believed there was a defect or the items did not satisfy their specifications, then they would inform the supplier that they will not accept it,” he said.

He explained that under government procurement rules, the supplier is obliged to pull out the units once a notice of rejection is issued.

“The procurement will be canceled because it hasn’t been paid yet, and the delivery did not meet specifications,” Calipayan said.

Old models

Upon inspection by GSO, the units were found to be defective and not as specified in the contract. Instead of being brand new, the trucks were identified as 2017 models, with one already registered under the supplier’s name. The GSO, under the previous administration, had already flagged these issues and rejected the delivery.

After the new administration assumed office, the city administrator, Gonzalo Malig-on, re-examined the transaction. A market check revealed that similar garbage trucks could be purchased for P3 million to P6 million, with one supplier quoting a comparable model for as low as P3.6 million. This raised concerns of a potential overpricing of P6 to P7 million per truck.

“Bisan pa siguro nga adunay mga add-ons nga specs, kasabot man ta ana, pero dili pod siguro mo-deperensya og 6 to 7 million,” Malig-on said.

(Even if there are some add-on specifications, we can understand that, but it shouldn’t make a difference of 6 to 7 million.)

The current administration, led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, has formally deferred acceptance of the vehicles until the supplier provides a justification for the price and the trucks’ condition.

The issue gained public attention after residents questioned on social media why the new vehicles were parked and not being used to address the city’s ongoing garbage collection problems.

“It would be disadvantageous to the city if we push through. Sobra ra ka (It is too) overpriced—imagine paying P11 million for one unit when you can get two for the same price with the same specifications,” Malig-on said.

Why it matters

The Mandaue City garbage truck issue is a stark example of how public procurement can impact essential services and taxpayer trust.

Currently, Mandaue City is facing challenges in garbage collection, with only three of its six dump trucks operational.

To address the gap, the city has included P10 million in the proposed supplemental budget for the rental of compactors and additional garbage trucks, while barangays were urged to speed up their collection efforts.

Currently, Mandaue City is facing challenges in garbage collection, with only three of its six dump trucks operational.

To address the gap, the city has included P10 million in the proposed supplemental budget for the rental of compactors and additional garbage trucks, while barangays were urged to speed up their collection efforts.

What is next

The next steps in this saga will focus on two key areas. First, watch for the supplier’s response to the city’s request for a justification of the price and condition of the trucks. The supplier is legally obligated to address the city’s concerns. If they fail to do so, the procurement deal could be formally canceled without payment.

Second, the city’s short-term efforts to address its garbage collection crisis will be worth following. Mandaue City has proposed a supplemental budget to rent additional garbage compactors and trucks. How quickly they can secure this funding and implement a new plan will determine whether residents continue to face collection delays. / ABC