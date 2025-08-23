Garces eyes same result in Australia

FORMER amateur stud Kit Ceron Garces faces Fijian Shamal Ram Anuj on Aug. 26, 2025, at the Bonnyrigg Sports Club in New South Wales, Australia.

Now based in Australia, Garces is fighting his second fight in the “Land Down Under” following his Australia debut last June 28, 2025, where he stopped Abdul Rohman in the second round.

Garces, a former member of the Philippines national boxing team, is on a winning streak with five straight wins, which includes a win over former world title challenger Robert Paradero.

Garces’ only dent to his impressive record was a unanimous decision defeat to Noli James Maquilan in 2023.

Meanwhile, Anuj is a 16-fight veteran, mostly fighting in his native Fiji and Australia. Anuj is coming off a second round knockout win over fellow Fijian Ritesh Gaunder.

Garces is 10-1 with seven knockouts, while Anuj is 11-5 with eight knockouts. / EKA