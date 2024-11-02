Garces guns for WBC Asia belt Nov. 29

KIT Ceron Garces is set for a huge break as he takes on one-time world title challenger Danai Ngiabphukhiaw for the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia flyweight title on Nov. 29, 2024 in Thailand.

Garces is coming off a confidence-boosting win over former world title contender Robert Paradero last July 20 at the SM Seaside Cebu.

After suffering his first career loss last year in the hands of Noli James Maquilan, Garces won his three succeeding fights. Aside from Paradero, he also defeated Ernesto Camiguing by a second-round stoppage and Harry Nier by unanimous decision.

However, he’ll have his hands full against Ngiabphukhiaw who also went unbeaten this year. The Thai boxer won three of his four fights in 2024, with the fourth ending in a draw.

Although Ngiabphukhiaw just turned pro in 2019, he already has tons of experience with 29 pro bouts. He fought for a world title in 2021 but lost to then WBC minimumweight champion Panya Pradabsri by unanimous decision.

Ngiabphukhiaw also owns a win over former world title challenger Garen Diagan, whom he defeated by unanimous decision in 2022.

Garces, who fights out of the Prime Fight Gym in Talisay City, is 8-1 with five knockouts, while Ngiabphukhiaw is 23-5-1 with 12 knockouts. / EKA