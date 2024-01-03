Garcia bars Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan winners from joining Sinulog grand showdown

THE winning contingents of Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan will not be permitted to participate in the Sinulog Grand Showdown.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made this announcement during her second coordination meeting with the different local government officials for the upcoming Sinulog sa Kabataan sa Lalawigan, which will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) on January 14, 2024.

When asked by Cebu City Councilor Joy Pesquera if she would permit the winning contingents to compete in the Sinulog Grand Showdown at South Road Properties (SRP) on January 21, 2024, Garcia gave a negative response.

"No, not in SRP. I already stated that they cannot," Garcia said.

Garcia emphasized that she did not want to put the dancers' safety in danger by leaving them out in the heat.

"Sorry jud kaayo (I’m very sorry) Joy, I wish we could, but I cannot risk it kay init man gud kaayo (because it’s so hot), please. I hope you understand," the governor stated.

At least 18 local government units have expressed interest to participate in the event.

These include guest performers from Tribu Basakanon and Sugat Kabanhawan from Minglanilla town, with whom Garcia will be dancing for her annual offering to Sto. Niño.

The first place winners will receive P3 million, second place will get P2 million, third place will pocket P1.5 million, fourth place will bring home P1 million, and fifth place will be P750,000 richer.

Non-winning contingents will not go home empty-handed as they will each receive a consolation prize of P500,000. (ANV, TPT)